Kern River warning and death count signs to be updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Department will update the sign at the mouth of the Kern River Canyon reflecting the number of lives lost in the Kern River since 1968 on Fri, May 26.

The sign changing is an annual ritual that serves as a warning for people to stay out and stay alive.

Officials added two victims to the board in 2022. This year, the number of deaths is going up by eight, to 325 lives lost.

The signs will be updated at 9 a.m.

Shortly after the sign is updated, the Kern County Fire Department will hold a swift water training demonstration.

There was a time when members of the media were invited to join in the demonstration. 23ABC's Mike Hart got a chance to join the Bakersfield College Fire Academy class in the Spring of 2001 near the river near Rancheria Road, west of the canyon. Cadets were learning survival techniques and practicing with throw bags to pull people out of the water.

The demonstration is being held at Yokuts Park beginning at 10 a.m.

