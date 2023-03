BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern River Women's Golf Club is holding its first Charity Classic on Mon, April 17.

All proceeds raised by the event will benefit the Bakersfield Angels, an organization that offers support to local foster families through giving and mentorship.

The entry fee is $400 for a team of four. That payment covers the green fee, a golf cart, and lunch.

The deadline to register for the event is Mon, April 10. To sign up, visit KernRiverGolf.com.