Kern sheriff says signature on DeSantis immigration letter 'not an endorsement'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood spoke to 23ABC on Thursday about his decision to add his signature to a letter from Ron DeSantis' office in which the Florida governor called for greater border security. Youngblood joined more than 90 law enforcement offices across the country in signing the letter released by DeSantis' office in June.

Youngblood says this wasn't a political move, but instead made in support of greater security when it comes to human trafficking and drug trafficking issues in Kern County.

"It was not an endorsement for his candidacy," said Youngblood. DeSantis announced his candidacy for the U.S. presidency in May.

Youngblood defended his decision to sign the letter in which DeSantis blames Biden administration immigration policies for an increase in crime and drug trafficking.

"I signed onto a letter that had things in there that I agree with. Things that will impact human trafficking, that will impact fentanyl sales in Kern County," said Youngblood.

Since announcing his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, DeSantis' campaign platform has focused on several issues, including immigration and the border, but Youngblood says when he signed on to the letter, it was to make a statement about crime, not the election.

"It was an endorsement for the issue of human trafficking, fentanyl from our southern border," said Youngblood. "We had 280 fentanyl deaths in this county last year."

Kern County immigration attorney Win Eaton says while he agrees with the need to prevent crime from crossing the border, it's difficult to separate the issues from politics.

"Let's not roll that criminal activity into the entirety of immigration reform and policy," said Eaton.

Youngblood references an incident from July 12, when sheriff's officials arrested 30-year-old Pantalion Lopez-Zavala of Durango, Mexico near the Outlets at Tejon for allegedly smuggling around 150,000 fentanyl pills.

According to Youngblood, it's because of Kern County's unique proximity to major highways like the 99, I-5, and Highway 58 that he believes smuggling and trafficking at the border has a direct impact on local crime.

"It all comes together in Kern County, so if you're going to traffic anything, it's going to come through Kern County," said Youngblood.

Immigration advocacy groups are rebuking law enforcement officials who've signed onto DeSantis' letter. Eaton says the issue with DeSantis' policy stance is that immigration reform is all-encompassing.

"It's a very peculiar time in history right now, with a dire need for immigration reform," said Eaton. "My concern for where Ron DeSantis is going is it seems more demography that only Congress can deal with, and 2, there's not a lot that individual states can do."

Youngblood says that while he endorses tougher border security, he's not in support of every stance DeSantis takes.

"I know that DeSantis has talked about shooting people coming across the border. I don't agree with shooting anyone unnecessarily. That shouldn't even be part of the equation," said Youngblood. "The good, hardworking farmworker or person from Mexico here working, not committing crimes, nobody cares."