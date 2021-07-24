Watch
Kernville asks residents to conserve water due to quality concerns

Lack of rain and lower river levels.
Posted at 5:48 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 20:48:04-04

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — Residents in Kernville are being asked to conserve water due to quality concerns in the Kern River.

California Water Service (Cal Water) sent out an emergency conservation notice informing residents that they are changing the source to groundwater from local wells that are then treated to meet quality standards. They say there are concerns due to a lack of rain and lower river levels caused by the drought.

The alert asks residents to conserve water as much as possible for the next few days.

