Kernville schools will be open Thursday, but some buses won't run

KUSD has informed district parents that Kernville Unified Schools will be open on Thursday, March 16, but not all district students will have bus service.
Posted at 9:40 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 00:40:26-04

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — In a social media post on March 15, 2023, the Kernville Union School District informed district families that KUSD schools will be open on Thursday, March 16.

The post goes on to say that on the advice of the Kern County Fire Department, the school district will not be running school buses through Kernville or Wofford Heights for either picking up or dropping off. The post does not specify how long the buses will be out of service for those areas of the district.

KUSD asks parents who have questions or problems to contact their office at 760-379-3651.

