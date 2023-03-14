Kernville starts to dry out after the weekend's storms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As Kern County prepares for yet another round of storms, parts of the area remain impacted by the weather we've had so far. Heavy rain on Friday left Riverside Park in Kernville underwater, but by Monday, the water had subsided, showing how much damage the park, still covered in flood debris, has taken.

"It's not a good thing because it made a mess," said Lake Isabella resident April Cline. "It made quite a mess. It destroyed the park. There's a lot of clean-up they are going to have to do, and the park is closed right now for obvious reasons."

Cline says she does not recall ever seeing the park as damaged from weather as it is right now.

"The worst I have seen it, yeah. Because back in 1960 they had one that was worse than this," said Cline.

Cline points out that even though the park was damaged and the weather can be an inconvenience, the county is getting much needed water.

"No water is depressing, but now this is a good thing," said Cline.

Notably, even with the recent historic storms, the California State Drought Monitor still shows that about two-thirds of Kern County is still considered abnormally dry.