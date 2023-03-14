Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kernville starts to dry out after the weekend's storms

Riverside Park in Kernville was underwater this weekend, and now that the water has receded, the damage from the flooding is apparent. More storms are forecast for the upcoming week.
Residents in the Kernville and Lake Isabella area of California got a day of clear skies to take stock of the damage before another storm system is expected to roll over central California. 23ABC's Henry Flores reports.
Riverside Park, Kernville CA
Posted at 7:35 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 22:35:42-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As Kern County prepares for yet another round of storms, parts of the area remain impacted by the weather we've had so far. Heavy rain on Friday left Riverside Park in Kernville underwater, but by Monday, the water had subsided, showing how much damage the park, still covered in flood debris, has taken.

"It's not a good thing because it made a mess," said Lake Isabella resident April Cline. "It made quite a mess. It destroyed the park. There's a lot of clean-up they are going to have to do, and the park is closed right now for obvious reasons."

Cline says she does not recall ever seeing the park as damaged from weather as it is right now.

"The worst I have seen it, yeah. Because back in 1960 they had one that was worse than this," said Cline.

Cline points out that even though the park was damaged and the weather can be an inconvenience, the county is getting much needed water.

"No water is depressing, but now this is a good thing," said Cline.

Notably, even with the recent historic storms, the California State Drought Monitor still shows that about two-thirds of Kern County is still considered abnormally dry.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets

Win Tickets