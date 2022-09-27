Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

KERO-TV has been on the air in Bakersfield for 69 years

23ABC News History (FILE)
23ABC News
23ABC News History (FILE)
23ABC News History (FILE)
23ABC News History (FILE)
23ABC News History (FILE)
23ABC News History (FILE)
23ABC News History (FILE)
23ABC News History (FILE)
23ABC News History (FILE)
23ABC News History (FILE)
23ABC News History (FILE)
23ABC News History (FILE)
23ABC News History (FILE)
Posted at 5:51 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 20:51:54-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Monday marked the 69th anniversary of KERO-TV, first hitting the local airwaves on this date in 1953 from the lobby of the El Tejon Hotel in downtown Bakersfield.

After the first few years, operations were moved to our current home on 21st Street. 23ABC is the only local television station operating in the same building for more than 60 years.

During its time, KERO has fallen under all three major network affiliations at one point or another, being an NBC affiliate, a CBS affiliate, and now an ABC affiliate.

In 1976, KERO became the first local television station to broadcast in color. Today, we connect with viewers online at any time whenever news breaks, hours before traditional news broadcasts.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a Child a Book

Give a Child a Book