Kevin McCarthy, David Valadao discuss California flood relief funding

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Congressman David Valadao hosted a meeting with local, state, and federal emergency services officials to discuss continued disaster relief funds for flood-impacted communities in California, including Kern County, on Mon, May 22.

McCarthy released a statement following the meeting.

“First, I want to commend our dedicated emergency service officials and first responders who have been working around the clock to help our communities rebuild after the devastating winter storms from earlier this year," said McCarthy. "To ensure they have necessary resources to carry out their jobs, I will continue working in a bipartisan fashion with local, state, and national officials so that Californians in the Central Valley and across the state are supported during this time.”

Valadao released a statement alongside McCarthy.

“Responding to the recent storms and expected flooding requires long-term coordination between our state, local, and federal partners," said Valadao. "Flood response is not a political issue and I’ll continue working to ensure the Central Valley has the resources they need to prepare and recover.”

