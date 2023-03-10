Kevin McCarthy makes statement on flooding in Kernville, California storms

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made a statement on the recent storms in California and the flooding going on in parts of Kern County on Fri, March 10.

McCarthy addressed the situation in a tweet.

"Many parts of California are under a state of emergency due to the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides," tweeted McCarthy. He then told people to visit the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services website.

Many parts of California are under a state of emergency due to the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides. To stay informed or if you or someone you know needs help, visit https://t.co/Xl8I1TXQkg pic.twitter.com/U5l7zF6Nv1 — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 10, 2023

In a video attached to the tweet, McCarthy gave more detail about the storms.

"As you are well aware, many parts of California, including Kernville, are under a State of Emergency due to the storms happening across the state due to flooding," said McCarthy. "Please stay safe and pay attention to local orders in your area by visiting CalOES.CA.gov."

McCarthy also made an official statement through his website, which also included a list of evacuation centers for impacted areas.