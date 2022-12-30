Watch Now
Kevin McCarthy offers key concession in fight for House Speaker

Representative Kevin McCarthy

Posted at 9:31 AM, Dec 30, 2022
(KERO) — Bakersfield congressman and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is offering a key concession as he fights for his bid to be House Speaker.

Sources say he told critics he would reduce the threshold required to force a floor vote on ousting the sitting speaker. Currently, the majority of the House GOP is required to call for the so-called motion to vacate the speaker's chair, but sources say McCarthy is willing to drop that number to only five members.

That might be too low for the moderate wing of the party and it is still too high for some of McCarthy's fiercest critics.

