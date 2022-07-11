Kevin McCarthy pushing to pass Save Our Sequoias Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, from Bakersfield, continues to push for better protection for our native wildlife.

Last month, McCarthy lead a bi-partisan group of lawmakers in announcing the Save Our Sequoias Act.

The main goal of the bill is to protect native wildlife from wildfires and promote forest management.

McCarthy continues to push for the bill and released a video ahead of the weekend.

“Giant sequoias are native to my district. These wonders live for thousands of years. But in the last three years, nearly 20 percent of the world’s giant sequoias have been destroyed by fires," said McCarthy.

"This is devastating to the trees, it's devastating to the environment.

"Yet, what these iconic trees have also managed to do is bring together a divided congress that shares a commitment to protecting these natural wonders."

The Save Our Sequoias Act is being spearheaded not only by McCarthy but also Democratic representative Scott Peters from California and Republican congressman Bruce Westerman from Arkansas.

It is also currently co-sponsored by 75 other congressional leaders.