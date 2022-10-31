Kevin McCarthy speaks out on Pelosi home invasion and attack

(KERO) — The San Francisco District Attorney is expected to file charges today against the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, husband of congresswoman Nancy Pelosi.

David Depape is accused of breaking into Pelosi's house on Friday and brutally attacking the house speaker’s husband with a hammer. Police say he had zip ties and duct tape on him when he was taken into custody. He is expected to be arraigned on the charges tomorrow.

House Minority leader and Bakersfield congressman Kevin McCarthy had this to say regarding the attack on Paul Pelosi.

"Thankfully he's gonna be okay but thankfully the attacker, he’s a deranged individual, but thankfully he was arrested. And we've watched this with Lee Zeldin, we've watched this with Supreme Court Justices. This is wrong. Violence should not go. You watch what happened to Steve Scalise and others. This has got to stop."

McCarthy also added that he reached out to Nancy Pelosi through text to offer his prayers.