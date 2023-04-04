Kevin McCarthy to attend Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project ceremony

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — The Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Lake Isabella to celebrate the completion of Phase Two of the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project on Tues, April 4.

Local Congressman and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is expected to take part in the proceedings.

The water level of Lake Isabella is currently just over 331,000 acre-feet. Officials have been releasing water to remain below the 361,000 acre-feet restricted level.

The event is another step towards eventually filling the reservoir to its gross storage capacity of more than 568,000 acre-feet.

