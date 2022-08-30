KHSD: Arvin High student arrested after handgun found

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Kern High School District said an Arvin High School student was arrested Monday after being found with a handgun but police found no evidence the student intended to use the gun.

Extra officers will be on Arvin High's campus Tuesday as a precaution, said KHSD.

KHSD also said the Arvin Police Department received a call about a possible threat in the area and Arvin High was placed on a secure perimeter at about 2:15 p.m. and then a lockdown at about 2:30 p.m. due to police activity.

The lockdown was lifted at about 2:45 p.m. and school was dismissed, said KHSD.

The two incidents were found to be unrelated, said KHSD.