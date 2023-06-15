KHSD, KCL offering free summer meals to Kern County kids

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the School Nutrition Association, 1 in 8 children in the U.S. lives in a home with inconsistent access to food. For some kids, their first meal of the day happens in their school cafeteria. With school out for summer, Kern County Libraries and the Kern High School District are stepping in to make sure kids don't go hungry.

Marketing and Promotions Associate for the Kern County Library Fahra Daredia says the Summer Lunch Program started with one library, but this year, all 22 county libraries will be participating, offering meals to Kern County kids between the ages of 2 and 18.

"Lunch at the Library is not just somewhere where the kids can come and eat. There are activities, there's a literacy focus, they've got games on their tables to keep them entertained, as well as guest readers," said Daredia.

Daredia adds that the decision to expand the program was a no-brainer.

"It just made sense to kind of bring them in and have lunch and take advantage of not only the Summer Reading Challenge to help them combat summer slide, but also to keep their bellies full," said Daredia.

Lunch at the Library typically starts the first week of June and goes until July 28, but Daredia says the end date might vary depending on which library you go to.

Attendee Vickie Cook says she's been coming to Lunch at the Library since last year, and she's grateful to have a resource where she can bring her grandchildren.

"It's a great program and it helps a lot of kids. Some kids, sometimes they don't have anything to eat through the summer, and so this is a good thing for them to come to," said Cook.

Lunch at the Library is made possible by state partnerships and collaboration with local school districts, including the Kern High School District. In addition to the libraries, KHSD is also offering free summer meals to Kern County kids.

According to KSHD public information officer Erin Briscoe-Clarke, the district's summer lunch program is available to any Kern County student.

"They're still getting that nutrition so they can retain that information and live healthy, and it really helps their emotional, physical well-being and really sets them up for success once school begins," said Briscoe-Clarke.

KHSD summer meals include fruits and vegetables, grains, dairy, and protein-enriched foods through a program made possible by federal funding. In addition, Briscoe-Clarke says any food that isn't distributed to Kern County students will be given to the Waste Hunger Not Food program for distribution in the community.

"To be able to open our school sites and open the doors to them and let them come and get that breakfast, get that lunch, it really takes a lot of burden off those families," said Briscoe-Clarke.

Click here for Lunch at the Library locations, dates, and times.

Click here for KHSD Summer Meal Program locations, dates, and times.