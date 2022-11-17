KHSD Lynx helps teens experiencing homelessness find stability, and you can help

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It’s hard to imagine that something as simple as a department store bag could be so important, but those bags are playing a big role in helping homeless youth maintain a sense of personal pride. The Kern County Network for Children Dream Center wants to use your department store bags to make it easier to give basic necessities to students experiencing homelessness.

You probably have some stuffed in a drawer or sitting in the closet, but regular paper department store bags could make a big difference to a teenager in need.

Cynthia Liria Martinez, a peer support specialist with KHSD Lynx, says she’s been there. She is one of the about 50 percent of foster youth who experience homelessness after exiting care.

“Going back to school from Christmas Break and seeing everyone sporting their brand new stuff, and little do they know I just showered in the restroom at the park just to get here today,” said Martinez.

It isn’t just aged-out foster youth that can face this situation. During the past school year, more than 5,500 students in Kern County met the state’s standard for being qualified as “homeless youth.”

“People don’t realize that just because we’re not pushing around a shopping cart with all of our belongings, or because we are not on drugs that we are not homeless,” Martinez said.

Martinez found help at the Kern County Network for Children Dream Center, and she’s now giving back by helping other foster youth.

That is also how the organization Lynx began. Lynx Secretary Scott Randolph’s wife, who had experienced homelessness herself, went to him with the idea of collecting and distributing clothes that homeless youths would actually want to wear.

“But I didn’t have any idea about the homelessness that she experienced when she was in high school,” Randolph remarked.

But he got to work. Lynx began in 2019 and today they work with school counselors to identify students in need and prepare hygiene kits, provide each of those students with 10 different outfits to wear, and give them new pairs of shoes through a partnership with Vans.

“When they come in and find, ‘Wow, those are clothes I would wear,’ that is really neat,” said Randolph.

He adds that because Lynx doesn’t take funding from the state, they are able to help all students in need and not be tied to the state standard for “homeless youth” like state-funded organizations are.

Now Lynx is focusing on collecting department store bags so students don’t have to carry the clothes, hygiene kits, and other resources in a trash bag that can be sometimes uncomfortable for children to try and explain.

“We want to make the experience feel like they actually went to the mall and got something nice,” explained Randolph.

The Lynx program is looking to expand their operations past Bakersfield and into the more rural Kern communities like Wasco and Delano. If you would like to donate bags or reach out to Lynx to offer other types of donations, you can contact them through their Facebook page, or find other ways to contact them on their website.

Watch the full interview with Cynthia Liria Martinez: