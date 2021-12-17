KHSD sends out a message about TikTok trend to threaten schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A social media trend on the app TikTok is calling for students to threaten their schools on Friday. According to AP several states have schools increasing police presence because of possible shooting and bomb threats.

The Kern High School District sent a message to parents Thursday letting them know they are aware of the trend and asked parents to discuss consequences of dangerous trends.

The message read:

Dear Kern High School District parents and families,

We are aware of a social media trend circulating across the country referring to possible violence at schools on December 17. While these threats and rumors do not target any Kern High School District schools, we take them very seriously.

KHSD Police and local law enforcement are monitoring the situation. They will investigate all threats to our schools and take appropriate action against any individual that makes or sends threatening messages. The safety of our students and staff is a priority.

We are asking you to talk to your child about the serious consequences of participating in dangerous social media trends. It also serves as an important reminder for our students that if they see something, say something to school staff and/or law enforcement.

Unfortunately, these and other social media activities take place, but we know most of our students do the right thing every day. Thank you for your support and cooperation. Together we can work to keep our kids and schools safe.