KHSD settles discrimination, sexual harassment suit with former police officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern High School District has settled a lawsuit with a former police officer who claimed allegations of discrimination and sexual harassment during his time working for the district.

According to the settlement, the district agreed to pay former KHSD police officer Anthony McCarthy $225,000.

McCarthy worked as a police officer for the district from May 2016 to November 2020. In 2018, he filed a lawsuit against the district and the Board of Trustees claiming discrimination based on his race and sexual harassment. The lawsuit claimed McCarthy repeatedly reported the incidents to his superiors but no action was taken.

A spokesperson for the KHSD said the district declines to comment on the matter at this time.

According to the suit, McCarthy, who is Black, said he was subjected to inappropriate racial comments from other employees. He also claimed he was given less desirable shifts, work locations and denied opportunities offered to other employees who were not Black.

Hershey Law, the firm representing McCarthy in the suit, released the following statement on the settlement:

“We were very proud to represent Anthony in this case. It took a lot of courage on his part and it’s a positive result.” Jonny Hornberger Partner HERSHEY LAW, P.C.

Prior to working for the district, McCarthy was employed by the Bakersfield Police Department for 10 years.

