KHSD to discuss trustee boundaries on Monday

Johana Restrepo
8:49 AM, Mar 19, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern High School District Board of Trustees will discuss the criteria for boundaries and will listen to recommendations by the public.

Trustees had previously decided to move forward with changing boundary lines when it comes to electing trustees and will approve a criteria at Monday's meeting, which starts at  7 p.m.

 

