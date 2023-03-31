Kids eat free at Bakersfield Applebee's on Easter Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Applebee's location will offer free meals for children all day on Sun, April 9.

The event is part of a promotion by Flynn Restaurant Group and will be held at multiple locations in Southern and Central California. A free meal will be provided to children 12 years old and younger attending with an adult that purchases an entree. Only one child can receive a meal per adult and the offer cannot be used with any other discount or deal.

Other cities participating in the event include Fresno, Alhambra, Apple Valley, Chula Vista, Anaheim, Santa Ana, Azusa, Chatsworth, Bell Gardens, Chino, Camarillo, Moreno Valley, City of Industry, Hanford, Clovis, Palmdale, Corona, El Cajon, Hemet, Escondido, Highland, La Habra, Watsonville, Lakewood, Montebello, Lancaster, Lompoc, Ontario, Menifee, North Fontana, Mira Loma, San Diego, Montclair, Murrieta, National City, Oceanside, Norwalk, Palmdale, Rancho Cucamonga, Porterville, Salinas, Redlands, San Dimas, Riverside, Santa Ana, Temecula, Visalia, Walnut, Watsonville, Santa Maria, Signal Hill, and Victorville.

