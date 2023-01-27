'Killing County' docu-series focusing on Bakersfield, Kern County to premiere on Hulu

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new docu-series coming out on Hulu next month will be centered around the Bakersfield Police Department and the 2013 death of Jorge Ramirez. Ramirez was killed following a shootout involving several BPD officers in the parking lot of a hotel.

The ABC News Studios docu-series "Killing County" was executively produced by Colin Kaepernick. All three episodes of the project will premiere on Hulu on Fri, Feb 3.

"In Bakersfield, deep in California's heartland, things are not always what they seem," says the Hulu description for the series. "A deadly hotel shooting makes the Ramirez family question everything they know about their town. Desperate to find out what really happened to their loved one, they soon learn they are not alone in their tragedy and fight for the truth. It's a story of twists and turns, corruption, and cover-up. Who do you turn to when the ones who are supposed to serve and protect you are the ones you can’t trust? Colin Kaepernick serves as an executive producer and André Holland narrates the series."