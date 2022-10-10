Kiwanis Club of Kern to hold 2nd annual Bag Brawl cornhole tournament

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kiwanis Club of Kern will be holding its 2nd annual Kern County Bag Brawl Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, October 22nd. The tournament starts at 11 a.m. and will be held at Silver Creek Park.

The Kern County Bag Brawl Cornhole Tournament is a fundraising event for the Kiwanis Club of Kern that benefits Kern Kiwanis Foundation grants for local youth. Grants from the Kern Kiwanis Foundation support organizations such as the Salvation Army, Royal Family Kids Camp, Richardson Center, and the Community Action Partnership of Kern.

The tournament will be separated into two divisions: social and advanced. Social division is meant for casual cornhole players, while advanced is for skilled and competitive players. The top three teams in each division will win a cash prize. The entry fee for the tournament is $100 per two-person team for the social players and $125 for advanced. Players must be 12 years of age or older.

The event will also feature music, food, family entertainment, and a beer garden. To learn more, visit KernCountyBagBrawl.com.