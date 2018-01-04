Kmart in Taft will be closing in early April

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kmart announced on Thursday, January 4 that 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores will be closing their doors starting in early March and early April.
The Kmart in Taft located on Gardner Field Road will be closing their doors in early April.
Liquidation sales will start as early as January 12 at the stores closing.
