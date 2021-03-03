Knott's Berry Farm now hiring as theme park prepares to reopen soon

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KERO) — Knott's Berry Farm is looking to hire about 1,700 workers for the 2021 season as the theme park prepares to reopen.

According to park officials, a virtual hiring event will be held on Saturday, March 13th, for a wide variety of opportunities.

The available positions will include food and beverage associates, cooks, ride operators, lifeguards, park services, and more across all park operating areas.

Like all major theme parks in California, Knott's Berry Farm has effectively been closed since last March due to the coronavirus pandemic, though it has been holding seasonal events periodically.