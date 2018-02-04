Kyle Busch wins 4th Annual Winter Showdown at Kern Raceway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kyle Busch snagged his 184th career win in Kern County on Saturday after he took home first place in the 4th Annual Winter Showdown at Kern Raceway.

"This one ranks right up there, it's pretty high on the list..." said Busch after the race on Saturday. "Here out at Kern County, this is a big race. I mean it's one of the crown jewels I think of our sport."

"There's probably four or five big late-model races and it's nice to be able to check this one off the list," the 2015 NASCAR Sprint Cup champion said.