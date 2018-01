BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE: (01/30/2018) Customers will have to wait a little longer to eat at La Costa Mariscos' second location.

The owners confirmed with 23ABC that the new restaurant will not open until April, probably after Easter. Alex Joya says this is due to unforeseen construction delays. The original projected opening was in February or March.

La Costa's second restaurant will be replacing the old Elephant Bar on the corner of Stockdale and Calloway.

La Costa Mariscos is finally revealing more details about the opening of its second location.

The second La Costa will be replacing the old Elephant Bar on the corner of Stockdale and Calloway. It will be in the same shopping center as California Pizza Kitchen.

Construction of the new location has just begun in order to prepare for an opening in February or March of 2018.

The family is excited to continue their legacy in a new building, which gives them the ability to serve more people in the community.

Stick with @atthetableshow and 23ABC News for the latest details on the opening of the second La Costa.