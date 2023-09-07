LA couple find a home that sparks a dream in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Roughing it isn't for everyone, and "glamping," a portmanteau of "glam" and "camping," has become a popular industry in recent years. However, for Chanon and Travis Rose of Tehachapi, it's more of a lifeline.

The Roses never imagined they'd be moving from Los Angeles to the Tehachapi mountains, but when their daughter was diagnosed with a neurological disorder, they knew they had to make a change.

"This town," said Chanon Rose, "there's something magical about Tehachapi."

After making the decision to start a family, LA natives Chanon and Travis decided it was time to leave the big city.

"I just remember being scared to walk her down the street in the stroller," said Chanon. "Like, it just felt like it wasn't safe."

The Roses started looking, and although it wasn't on their radar, they fell in love with Tehachapi.

"It just didn't feel like we were in California, or just 2 hours outside of LA," said Chanon. "People were so friendly, it just felt like we were in a totally different state."

The Roses purchased a cabin on an 18-acre parcel just off the Tehachapi Loop.

"We were excited about having more space and more available area for the kids," said Travis.

Fresh air and a beautiful view, but the Rose's real intention was greater than that.

"She [their daughter] was just really struggling and suffering a lot," said Chanon. "It's really hard to watch your kid suffer."

The Roses needed to adapt for their daughter, Snow.

"Snow has PDA - Pathological Demand Avoidance," explained Chanon. "We were told that she was going to need 15 hours of therapy a week, and so we were like, 'OK. Gotta do what you gotta do.' And then we found out that our insurance wasn't going to cover the cost of her care."

PDA is a diagnostic term, but it's still new and not yet part of the official Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. At this time, PDA is often categorized as Oppositional Defiant Disorder, but the two conditions have their differences.

"We can't put her in regular schools. We can't put her in a summer camp," said Chanon. "Just a lot of things you would do as a parent with your kids we aren't really able to do."

In order to provide the flexibility they needed for their daughter's care, the couple decided to pursue their dreams and open The Glamping Camp. While the camp would allow them more time with their children, it's been a costly and bumpy road, which is why they're using their cabin as an Airbnb to help cover the costs.

"We literally put our life savings into creating this camp," said Chanon.

While the Roses look forward to the community enjoying the fruits of their labor, there's a message they really hope people take away from The Glamping Camp:

"You never know what someone is going through," started Travis.

"The world is a hard enough place," added Chanon. "Be kind to each other."

If you'd like to find out more or book a glamping experience of your own, please visit The Glamping Camp's website.

