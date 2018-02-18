Lake Isabella father accused of murdering his nine-month-old baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Coroner’s office has officially rulled the death of nine-month-old Seraphim Ould-Johnson a homicide.

According to the Coroner’s release Seraphim was found not breathing at her home in Lake Isabella on Crestview Avenue and died from quote, “acute neck compression,” last June.

Court documents show that her father Michael Johnson, 24, is behind bars and is being accused of her murder and assault of a child under eight years old.

Johnson is due in court for preliminary hearings this Thursday or Friday and his bail is set at one million dollars.

The Sheriff’s Department is not releasing any other details at this time, but 23ABC will continue to follow the investigation.