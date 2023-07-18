Lake Isabella water level continues to rise

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — The water level at Lake Isabella continues to rise.

At the time of writing, the storage level is nearly 537,000 acre-feet. That's approximately 30,000 acre-feet under the maximum capacity of 568,000.

Currently, the outflow sits at just below 3,500 cubic feet per second (CFS). According to Kern River Water Master Mark Mulkay, the reduced outflow from the lake will continue at around 4,500 CFS.

Officials are also looking ahead to when the water release will have to ramp up on Wed, Nov 1. They will have to ramp up the water release in order to make room for the Sierra Snow Pack next Winter.

