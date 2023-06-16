Large brush fire in Pond closes roads, may impact rebuilding efforts

POND, Calif. (KERO) — A 23ABC News crew has responded to reports of a brush fire burning in the community of Pond about 6 miles southwest of Delano. According to emergency services monitoring websites, as of 11:00 pm on June 15, the fire had already been burning for about 2 hours.

According to the emergency services monitoring website PulsePoint, 14 fire units have responded with two more expected to join them.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information webpage, Pond Road west of Magnolia has been shut down due to the fire.

As 23ABC has been reporting, Pond was hit especially hard by the winter storms and is still in the process of rebuilding after major flooding.

