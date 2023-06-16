Watch Now
Large brush fire in Pond closes roads, may impact rebuilding efforts

According to the California Highway Patrol's Traffic Incident Information website, Pond Road west of Magnolia has been closed in response to the fire.
A 23ABC News crew was on the scene at a brush fire in Pond, CA that broke out around 9:00 pm on June 15, 2023 and was still burning two hours later.
Posted at 11:11 PM, Jun 15, 2023
POND, Calif. (KERO) — A 23ABC News crew has responded to reports of a brush fire burning in the community of Pond about 6 miles southwest of Delano. According to emergency services monitoring websites, as of 11:00 pm on June 15, the fire had already been burning for about 2 hours.

According to the emergency services monitoring website PulsePoint, 14 fire units have responded with two more expected to join them.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information webpage, Pond Road west of Magnolia has been shut down due to the fire.

As 23ABC has been reporting, Pond was hit especially hard by the winter storms and is still in the process of rebuilding after major flooding.

This is a developing story. Stay connected to 23ABC on the air and online for the latest details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
