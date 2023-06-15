Nonprofit returning to Pond to finish restoring flood-wrecked homes

POND, Calif. (KERO) — Back in March, 23ABC met the citizens of Pond, California and spoke with them about their ordeals with flooding. Multiple atmospheric rivers that went over Kern County earlier in the year still have some neighborhoods, including those in Pond, struggling to get back on their feet.

The town of Pond was hit especially hard, and the nonprofit God's Pit Crew stepped in for a week when water was still up to residents' knees inside their own homes. For a week in March, God's Pit Crew stepped in, gutting houses to prepare them for remodeling.

Now, the nonprofit is back in Pond to finish what they started. Immediate Disaster Response Coordinator for God's Pit Crew Chris Chiles lists off what's ahead for the rebuilding effort.

"When we start, we'll take care of all the mechanical stuff, the plumbing, so get all that stuff done, and the walls, and then we'll insulate, hang the sheetrock, finish the sheetrock, paint the walls, put down new flooring, new cabinets," said Chiles.

Chiles says his team will be working on 4 houses for the duration of the time they'll be in Pond. Last time GPC was there, they had a total of 8 members and the help of some local residents. This time, Chiles says he'll be bringing a crew of 6 to 8 professionals to focus on the plumbing and electrical work. Once again, they'll also be relying on the community's help.

To that end, GPC is partnering with St. John's Lutheran Church for that extra assistance. Coordinated by Dena Mojo, co-chair for the Lutheran Early Response Team, who said she reached out after seeing 23ABC's initial reporting on God's Pit Crew.

"People from Virginia had flown all the way out to Kern County to help people in Pond instead of people in Kern County helping people in Pond, so that's when I thought, 'We have to get on board and do what we can do to help them,'" said Mojo.

Mojo says after getting in contact with GPC, they sent their team to continue GPC's work installing drywall in 2 of the 4 homes. She says they were supplied with drywall, mud, and tape from Orphan Grain Train, a Christian volunteer network.

Mojo says she is grateful to have inserted herself in this cause, as her passion has always been to help people.

"I have a passion to be God's hands and feet, and I know that people at our church have that same passion, who have been out working so hard hanging up that drywall," said Mojo.

GPC is also set to receive a grant from Giving University, but set donations have not yet been set up. Chiles says that the grant will be used for their basic necessities.

"Flooring, cabinets, the toilets, everything. The lighting, the paint, and there's a little bit of a cost getting us there," said Chiles.

The 20-day time frame is tight, but with the right help, GPC is confident all 4 homes will be completed.

"If someone was watching this and said, 'Hey, I'm a professional painter. I'd like to help those folks," it's simple. Go on the website, sign up, and then the system will kick an email back to them giving them all the details," said Chiles.

God's Pit Crew will be back in Pond from July 8 through July 28. Along with volunteers from St. John's, they are also asking for an additional 20 to 25 volunteers for each day they will be there.