Today is the final day for victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting to apply for financial support from the Las Vegas Victim's fund.

According to our sister station in Las Vegas, the committee behind the allocating the money says that the funds will only be given to those affected physically.

Families of those who were killed are also eligible for benefits.

The fund currently has 22 million dollars in it and was started by the County Commissioner Steve Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

Police say over 800 people were injured during the shooting on October 1, 2017.

The funds will be distributed in March on a priority basis.

