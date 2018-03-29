Last known Kern County Pearl Harbor survivor to be laid to rest

Natalie Tarangioli
12:49 PM, Mar 29, 2018
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - The last known Pearl Harbor survivor in Kern County will be laid to rest next week in Lake Isabella.

A burial service for Bob Cunningham is set for April 5.

Cunningham was at Pearl Harbor when Japanese bombers attacked on December 7, 1941. 

He died from complications of a stroke on March 22.

The burial service is set to start at 11 a.m. at Lake Isabella Cemetery. 

While in Kern County, Cunningham served as the grand marshal for the 2017 23ABC Christmas Parade.

Cunningham was also able to take part in Honor Flight Kern County last November.

