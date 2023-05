BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Latino comedian Cesar Lozano will bring the gift of laughter to the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Fri, May 19th.

His set will feature an array of strategies on how to deal with "difficult people" and overcome "difficult circumstances" in life. The performance will be one of 35 stops across the nation.

The show will begin at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit the Fox Theater's Box Office or visit its website.