Law firm announces two civil lawsuits to be filed against ex-priest Craig Harrison

The law firm Jeff Anderson & Associates announced that on Wednesday it will file two lawsuits against former Bakersfield priest Craig Harrison and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno for ignoring and concealing his alleged sexual abuse against minors.

Attorney Jeff Anderson confirmed with 23ABC the suit involves a new alleged victim.

Harrison resigned from his roles as a Catholic priest back in February nearly two years after a man in April 2019 reported to Firebaugh Police in Fresno County that he had been inappropriately touched as a teenager by Harrison.

Three other men came forward shortly after the first allegation.

Harrison was put on paid leave in April of 2019 due to the claims.

After months of investigations, no criminal charges were filed by Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, Bakersfield Police Department, or in Merced County where three separate sexual misconduct allegations were made.

Harrison filed a defamation lawsuit against the diocese, however last month a judge dismissed that suit.

Jeff Anderson & Associates are scheduled to hold a press briefing Wednesday announcing the new suits. The briefing will begin at 1 p.m. in Fresno.