Lawsuit settlement reached in case of 5-month-old who lost her life in Oildale mobile home fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It has been two years since 15-year-old Marissa Rodriguez and 16-year-old Lorenzo Lozano lost their 5-month-old daughter, Jenica Lozano, in a mobile home fire at Four J's Trailer Park in Oildale.

On Thursday Jan. 25th, Jim Pocrass, the family's attorney, said the lawsuit the family filed is finally coming to a close.

"There was a settlement of the case it was clear that the landlord was responsible for the non-maintenance of this unit," said Pocrass.

The lawsuit was filed against Nijjar Realty Inc., Pama Management Inc., Cobra 28 No. 7, LP and IE Rental Homes and alleged wrongful death, negligence, fraud, as well as eight other causes of action.

Pocrass said the death of the 5-month-old could have been prevented if the mobile home had been up to code.

A report conducted by Kern County Fire investigators did not mention anything about smoke alarms, however, Pocrass and his team said they conducted an investigation of their own.

"Experts that came out from around the country on going through all of the sut and everything from the remains of the trailer and there were no smoke detectors," Pocrass said.

Kern County Code Compliance records shared with 23ABC detailed a complaint of surfacing sewage was made by another tenant at Four J's Trailer Park in 2002.

Two years after the mobile home fire that killed 5-month-old Jenica, Kern County Fire Department officials have yet to determine the cause of the fire. Pocrass, however, said the family was experiencing electric problems on the day the fire broke out.

"The wiring and the sockets, so we believe it was an electrical cause of the fire," Pocrass said.

After over a year in court, a settlement was reached in January for the family. Pocrass said he could not disclose the financial details of the settlement. However, he said the landlord of the property is responsible for paying restitution to Jenica's family.

23ABC reached out to the landlords' attorney but did not hear back as of the time this article was published.