League of Dreams and A3 Sports Performance complete 1st combined sports program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After 12 weeks of hard work, a group of local kids with League of Dreams were recognized for completing a complex sports program on Saturday, October 29th.

Over the 12 weeks, League of dreams partnered with A3 Sports Performance for a weekly training program that consisted of specialized complex movements, agility, and strength training. The kids in the program varied in age and abilities, but they showed up every Saturday and put in the hours.

The program was the first time the League of Dreams and A3 Sports Performance partnered up for a program like this, with the sports complex providing the materials, coaching, and support so that the kids could train like any other athlete.

Owner of A3 Sports Performance, Ryan Beckwith, said the real benefit has come from seeing the athletes grow in their skills each week.

“The athletes have felt a lot more comfortable not needing the angel with them, which has been a huge growth for us and for the athletes to be able to feel like they can do it on their own, which is absolutely incredible," said Beckwith.

While this first 12-week course was completed on October 29th, Beckwith said that A3 Sports Performance is already moving forward with plans to offer another program with League of Dreams.

For more information, check out the League of Dreams website at OurLeagueOfDreams.com.