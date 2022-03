BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Senator Shannon Grove and Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer will announce critical legislation Friday afternoon targeting criminals convicted of human trafficking.

Currently, that crime is not defined as a serious or violent felony under state law. The legislation would add human trafficking to those lists making the crime a strike under the "Three Strikes Law."

They will be announcing it at 2 p.m. In front of Bakersfield Police Department headquarters.