Less than half of Wasco's residents are fully vaccinated. This vaccine clinic aims to change that

Less than half of Wasco's residents are fully vaccinated, according to organizers of the Wasco Vaccine Clinic that will take place Sunday.

“The number one priority is for us to tackle those vaccination numbers,” Wasco city councilmember, Alex Garcia told 23ABC. “Wasco is really hovering and falling behind on that county and state average. We want to catch up and do what we can to provide those resources close to where these residents live.”

Hosted by the United Against COVID-19 (a coalition of local organizations such as All of Us or None, Building Healthy Communities Kern, Dolores Huerta Foundation, Lideres Campesinas, South Kern Sol, Unidad Popular Benito Juarez, and Vision y Compromiso) and in partnership with the City of Wasco, this clinic at the Old Court House in Wasco has many pandemic-related resources: free COVID-19 testing, vaccines, boosters, and even N-95 masks. All vaccine options are available: Pfizer, Moderna, J&J, and the booster, according to Garcia. Cap-K has even donated over 200 food boxes for those in need. Rental and utility assistance will be provided as well, according to Garcia.

23ABC Team

“It’s the same issues rural communities face all over: access to these resources, Garcia said. “Wasco is thirty minutes from Bakersfield, the city center of Kern, so we really wanted to provide these resources right here, right up the street from their homes so that they don’t have to have those obstacles of getting access to these resources."

No appointment is needed or proof of insurance. If you’re trying to get a second dose of your vaccine, or the booster, bring your vaccine card with you. The clinic will be held this Sunday from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at the following address:

810 8th Street

Wasco, CA 93280

