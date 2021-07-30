Let Them Breathe group looks to prevent mask mandates in Kern County schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A group wants the Kern High School Board to not require masks for students this upcoming school year.

The school board is scheduled to review a proposal from the "Let Them Breathe" campaign. The group says students shouldn't be required to wear masks this upcoming school year due to the possibility of bullying that could take place.

This comes despite a directive from state health officials that students should wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The agenda does not say whether the board will take action after hearing the presentation.