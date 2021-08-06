Watch
Lineup set for speakers at KCSO Deputy Phillip Campas' funeral service

Muska Olumi/ 23ABC
Kern County Sheriff's Office Deputy Phillip Campas' funeral service on Friday at Mechanic's Bank Arena.
Kern County Sheriff's Office Deputy Phillip Campas' funeral service
Posted at 10:55 AM, Aug 06, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Lineup set for speakers at Kern County Sheriff's Office Deputy Phillip Campas' funeral service on Friday.

The program is as follows:

11 a.m.: Honor guard to escort casket into arena/ stage

11:10-11:15: Dick Taylor with opening remarks, recognition of dignitaries

11:15-11:20: Deacon Moore with opening prayer

11:20-11:30: Dick Taylor eulogy, introduction of speakers

11:30-11:35: Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood

11:35-11:40: Christian Melero

11:40-11:45: Julio Garcia

11:45-11:50: Kent Sakamato

11:50-11:55: Seth Caridi

11:55-noon: Ralph Lomas

Noon to 12:05 p.m.: Juan Trevino

12:05-12:15: Drew Harness, live performance and slide show

12:15-12:20: EOW (bagpipes)

12:20-12:25: Juan Trevino (Reading thank you from Mrs. Campas).

