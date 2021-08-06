Lineup set for speakers at KCSO Deputy Phillip Campas' funeral service

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Lineup set for speakers at Kern County Sheriff's Office Deputy Phillip Campas' funeral service on Friday.
The program is as follows:
11 a.m.: Honor guard to escort casket into arena/ stage
11:10-11:15: Dick Taylor with opening remarks, recognition of dignitaries
11:15-11:20: Deacon Moore with opening prayer
11:20-11:30: Dick Taylor eulogy, introduction of speakers
11:30-11:35: Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood
11:35-11:40: Christian Melero
11:40-11:45: Julio Garcia
11:45-11:50: Kent Sakamato
11:50-11:55: Seth Caridi
11:55-noon: Ralph Lomas
Noon to 12:05 p.m.: Juan Trevino
12:05-12:15: Drew Harness, live performance and slide show
12:15-12:20: EOW (bagpipes)
12:20-12:25: Juan Trevino (Reading thank you from Mrs. Campas).