LIVE BLOG: 2024 Primary Election updates and results

Posted at 10:20 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 13:20:58-05

6 AM:

Good Morning! It’s Election Day in our neighborhoods.

Polls open at 7 AM, and close at 8 PM

For a list of polling locations in Kern County, click here

A few reminders when going to vote:

  • Must be 18-years-old or older on Election Day
  • Must be a U.S. Citizen and resident of California
  • Not currently serving a state or federal prison for the conviction of a felony
  • Vote by mail ballots must be delivered no later than 8 PM on Election Day

If you have more questions about voting in a Primary Election visit the Secretary of State's web page

If you have more questions on the Kern County election visit kernvote.com

VOTER COMPLAINTS:
To fill out a voter complaint form click this link

