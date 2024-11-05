LIVE BLOG: Election Day 2024

4 AM:
Good Morning! It’s Election Day in our neighborhoods.
Polls open at 7 AM, and close at 8 PM
For a list of polling locations in Kern County click here
A few reminders when going to vote:
- Must be 18-years-old or older on Election Day
- Must be a U.S. Citizen and resident of California
- Not currently serving a state or federal prison for the conviction of a felony
- Vote by mail ballots must be delivered no later than 8 PM on Election Day
If you have more questions about voting in a General Election visit the Secretary of State's website
If you have more questions on the Kern County election visit kernvote.com
VOTER COMPLAINTS:
To fill out a voter complaint form click this link