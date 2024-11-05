LIVE BLOG: Election Day 2024

4 AM:

Good Morning! It’s Election Day in our neighborhoods.

Polls open at 7 AM, and close at 8 PM

For a list of polling locations in Kern County click here

A few reminders when going to vote:



Must be 18-years-old or older on Election Day

Must be a U.S. Citizen and resident of California

Not currently serving a state or federal prison for the conviction of a felony

Vote by mail ballots must be delivered no later than 8 PM on Election Day

If you have more questions about voting in a General Election visit the Secretary of State's website

If you have more questions on the Kern County election visit kernvote.com