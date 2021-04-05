City of Tehachapi holds public comment regarding the High-Speed Rail project

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday, the City of Tehachapi is set to make an announcement regarding the high-speed rail and its recent environmental reports.

The High-Speed Rail project has quickly and quietly opened public review and comment period for the California Environmental Quality Act and National Environmental Policy Act, a Revised Draft Environmental Impact Report/Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Bakersfield to Palmdale section which includes the impact to Tehachapi.

The comment period began on February 26 and ends Monday April 12.

Remarks from Tehachapi Mayor Philip Smith and City Manager Greg Garrett will address the HSR issues well as the environmental impacts of the projects.

Public comments can be made to the California High-Speed Rail Authority Bakersfield to Palmdale Project Section by phone comment at (866) 300-3044 or by email: Bakersfield_Palmdale@hsr.ca.gov.