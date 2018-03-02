Llama gets loose in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A llama was on the loose in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood Friday morning.

Bakersfield Police and community members attempted to restrain the animal but the llama was not cooperative.

A woman who claims to own the llama lives a few houses down from where officials tried to corral it near Harris and Stine.

It's unknown yet where the animal will be taken.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.