Llama gets loose in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A llama was on the loose in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood Friday morning.
Bakersfield Police and community members attempted to restrain the animal but the llama was not cooperative.
A woman who claims to own the llama lives a few houses down from where officials tried to corral it near Harris and Stine.
It's unknown yet where the animal will be taken.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
