Local artist shares her passion at Via Arte

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Abby Kinsey’s love of art started at a very young age. Ever since she’s been finding ways to work art into her life, and now she's sharing her passion at festivals like Via Arte.

“Like most kids I think Disney movies, it was just like wait someone draws these?" Kinsey said.

Kinsey has a bachelors degree in studio art and a masters in art history. She usually sticks to classical art designs and loves when people see her art and ask questions.

“I just think art history is a great way to look at world history in general," she said. With the return of Via Arte at the Marketplace, Kinsey is sharing a piece called La Bacchante.

The annual Italian Street Painting festival is in it’s 24th year here in Bakersfield. It brings hundreds out each year to take part in and enjoy.. from the smallest children to grown adults.

Victor Gonzales is the Curatorial Assistant at the Bakersfield Museum of Art. He says Via Arte takes months to organize but it’s all worth it to see the community come together.

“Just love the sense of community that comes from this event," Gonzales said. “Working with all the artist from late in to evening, you just feel the sense of community and friendship and bonding with the other artist.”

Kinsey says Via Arte is more like a roller coaster, but it brings out what she loves most about art.