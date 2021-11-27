Local business prepare for Small Business Saturday and are fully stocked

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The jingles in storefronts are ringing in the holiday shopping season. But with major corporations struggling with supply chain issues, local shops hope they can step in to save the holiday.

COVID forced many local businesses to close down. Those who survived had to switch marketing gears, change their delivery style and jump through several hoops to stay afloat.

Now they are trying to finish the year strong and with this weekend being Small Business Saturday, they hope that helps bring in more foot traffic.

“It was a rocky year last year. It was kinda hard to navigate but we just stuck strong. My staff was amazing they didn’t work for a while, they all came back when we were able to bring them back,” said Heather Abbott, owner of Bella.

It’s been a roller coaster year and a half for Abbott. But now that her store is operating like normal the same can’t be said for large retailers who are struggling with supply chain issues. Abbott wants people to know they won’t have to deal with her store being out of stock or not being able to deliver on time for the holidays.

“We have a store full of merchandise and I kinda planned for it being more difficult for people to get things elsewhere, so we are stocked,” said Abbott.

That seems to be the trend for local businesses. Impact Skate owner, Billy Bryan said they did have supply chain issues earlier on but because they are small, but their delivery schedule actually worked in their favor.

“We directly deal with all of our brands, like vans, I deal directly with them. I do have to plan stuff almost a year in advance but with us when we are planning that far ahead, it is a bit easier to get it in come time when we actually need it,” said Bryan.

They both are ready for the holiday season and in the spirit of giving thanks said they are beyond grateful for the community support, as it allows Abbott to keep her employees and take care of their family.

“We even have like a donation bin for people to donate their used skateboard products. And then whenever we do events, we set up boards for kids who don’t have them. So, we are able to take the money that people give to us and put it back in the community,” said Bryan.

If you would like to support local shops this holiday season and throughout the year, the Greater Bakersfield Chamber just launched a website where you can see a map that you can filter to what you are looking for. For example, under women’s clothes you can find Bellas shop and so on.

The chamber did note every time people shop local it not only allows your neighbors and friends to stay in business but also helps run the city.