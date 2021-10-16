Local business volunteers to cleanup railway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After months of witnessing trash and debris being dumped outside their facility, a local business reached out to the city about cleaning up a railroad that has run through Bakersfield for decades.

The Sierra Railroad runs through Bakersfield right off Sr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Brundage Lane and has been here long before many of the businesses out there.

While it’s not under their jurisdiction, Saturday morning city officials and volunteers are stepping up to address some of the issues running along the railroad.

City Councilmember Eric Arias says it was months ago he was first approached by Sierra Recycling about the state of the railroad that runs along just outside of their facility.

Sierra Recycling has a long history in Bakersfield, here along the railroad dating back almost 100 years.

Councilmember Arias said it's people and places like this taking pride and action in the community that will spark change for East Bakersfield.

Arias says the city did receive permission from the Railway Authority to organize this cleanup along the railroad.

This cleanup just one small effort, Arias says, in improving the community. He says he's grateful for the efforts by Sierra Recycling in recognizing the problem, and taking action.