Local ceremonies held for Peace Officer Memorial Week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local law enforcement agencies honored members Thursday, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. All of this was part of Peace Officer Memorial Week.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office, Bakersfield Police Department and the California Highway Patrol all held ceremonies throughout the day.

In May of each year, the local law enforcement community recognizes the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

"This is important for two reasons one to recognize our fallen officers those who gave the ultimate sacrifice of their lives for the public and to protect all Californians," said CHP Captian Levi Miller. "Also to recognize and support their families."