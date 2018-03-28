Local church, Bakersfield Police join forces for active shooter training

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 49°
The Cain Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church and Bakersfield Police are joining forces to put on an active shooter training on Tuesday, March 27th at 6 p.m. The training is open to anyone who would like to part.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Cain Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church and Bakersfield Police are joining forces to put on an active shooter training on Tuesday, March 27th at 6 p.m.
The training was originally scheduled for the churches congregation, but is open to anyone in the public who would like to take part.
The training is expected to go until 8 p.m., Tuesday night.
The Cain Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church and Bakersfield Police are joining forces to put on an active shooter training on…
California City officials busted three illegal marijuana grows on Tuesday, bringing the number of grow houses hit to 50.
A man was arrested for posing as an immigration official and targeting people seeking lawful citizenship status.
Tehachapi Police arrested a student for allegedly threatening to "shoot up" Tehachapi High School.