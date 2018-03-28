Local church, Bakersfield Police join forces for active shooter training

Veronica Acosta
5:38 PM, Mar 27, 2018
local news | kern county | bakersfield | active shooter | cain memorial african methodist episcopal church

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Cain Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church and Bakersfield Police are joining forces to put on an active shooter training on Tuesday, March 27th at 6 p.m. 

The training was originally scheduled for the churches congregation, but is open to anyone in the public who would like to take part. 

The training is expected to go until 8 p.m., Tuesday night. 

